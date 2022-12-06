Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seen in public for first time since Netflix trailers release

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen in public for the first time since the release of Netflix trailers of their docuseries.



Archie and Lilibet parents have made headlines with their claims in Netflix trailers.

According to Hello Magazine, the royal couple was photographed in New York as they landed in the Big Apple for the Ripple of Hope Awards.

Meghan and Harry were seen cheerful as they arrived in New York via their private jet.

Netflix on Monday released a new trailer for an upcoming six-part docuseries on Prince Harry and wife Meghan.

In the clips, posted on Twitter, Harry accuses the family of using the press to undermine them.

The trailer opens with happy footage from the couple´s courtship, engagement and wedding, before Harry says "everything changed."

"It´s a dirty game," he concludes.



Volume one of the series will be aired on Thursday, with the second instalment arriving on the streaming service next week.

Netflix released the first trailer last week.