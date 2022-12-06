Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to ditch Netflix, Spotify contracts?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly want to ditch their multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix and Spotify, as per a close source.
Talking to Page Six after Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, wrapped up last weekend and Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Sussexes’ upcoming docuseries, a close source in the entertainment industry hinted at their thoughts about their ventures.
The industry insider was quoted saying: “I think they would be happy if their contracts with Netflix and Spotify went away, quite honestly.”
The source then questioned: “But the question is then, how else will they make money?”
This comes as the future of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast remains uncertain amid a spate of resignations at her and Prince Harry’s company Archewell.
