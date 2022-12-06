Prince Harry insists 'we know the full truth' as Meghan Markle tears up: Video

Prince Harry is raising the curtains on his painful time with the royals after marrying Meghan Markle.

In the latest trailer of the Duke of Sussex Netflix docuseries, the father-of two admits 'everything changed' after he tied the knot with the former Suits actress.

He says: "It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'what on earth happened?'"

The Duke continues: "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

Harry adds: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself.

"No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth," Harry established.

