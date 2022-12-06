Nick Cannon dedicates emotional tribute to his and Alyssa Scott’s late son Zen

Nick Cannon is heartbroken on the first death anniversary of his son Zen, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott.

The All That alum wrote a heartfelt tribute honouring his late son on Instagram.

“Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken,” began Cannon. “Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all.”

Cannon and Scott, 29, welcomed their son in June 2021, and the little one lost his battle with brain cancer that December.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over.”

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Cannon revealed that he has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

“A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth,” he continued.

“One of my Spiritual Leaders recently told me that I am in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons of my life, but encouraged me to be steadfast and know that all of this will only make me stronger, and to not lean on my own understanding but to rely on the peace that surpasses all. But let me tell you, it’s tough…,” he wrote.

Alyssa Scott announced in October via Instagram that she is pregnant with her third baby, with Cannon confirming his paternity the following month.



Scott, who is also the mother of daughter Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship, clarified in November that she is in the “final month” of her pregnancy, via Page Six.