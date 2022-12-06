'Indiana Jones' director quashed rumours of Harrison Ford replacement

Indiana Jones filmmaker James Mangold slammed the rumours that Harrison Ford will be replaced by her goddaughter Phoebe Waller-Bridge in future instalments.

Per The Wrap, Mangold, who had received the baton from Steven Spielberg as the director of The Dial of Destiny, said, “One more time. No one is ‘taking over or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being ‘erased’ thru some contrivance,” Mangold wrote. “And he never was, not not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”



He continued: “And please don’t exhaust me pointing out how once in a while a troll is ‘right.’ Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then. All one has to do is look at set photos & interviews & u get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot.”

However, Disney is reportedly making a TV show set in the world of the iconic adventure franchise. But the details of the project are still under wraps.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is slated to appear in theatres on June 30, 2023