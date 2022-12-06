Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast hits roadblock as producer quits

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast is facing a major roadblock after the head of audio resigned this week

Meghan Markle is facing a major roadblock on the path to a second season of her Spotify podcast Archetypes after the head of audio behind the project quit Archewell this week.

Page Six on Tuesday, December 6, reported that Rebecca Sananès, who served as in-charge of Meghan’s Spotify podcast that wrapped up last week, has stepped down from her role at Archewell after a year at the company.

Rebecca is now reportedly planning to launch her own project; with her departure, Terry Wood is expected to helm Meghan’s Spotify podcast if it were to get a second season, which is yet to be announced.

As per Page Six, Meghan and Harry have already found a replacement for Rebecca in Serena Regan, former head of podcasts at Cadence 13.

Rebecca’s exit from Archewell comes just days after the President of the organisation, Mandana Dayani, also quit. It was reported that with Mandana’s exit, Prince Harry and Meghan will helm their company on their own.