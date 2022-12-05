Amanda Holden looks charming in a stylish red and gold mini dress

Amanda Holden looked stunning as she was ready for Christmas on Monday as she shared a fun video from Santa's grotto.
Wearing a red and gold mini dress the TV personality, 51, dressed to impress in the glamorous long-sleeved number from Karen Millen which boasted a ruffled hem.
She later wowed in the gleeful Instagram clip which saw her don a festive hat, following her Breakfast Show on Heart FM.
Amanda looked nothing short of a vision in a pair of towering gold heels and carried a miniature coordinated crossbody bag from Aspinal of London.
On her departure from the studio, Britain's Got Talent judge draped a long jacket with gold buttons over her shoulders and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses.
Her long blonde tresses were pulled back from her face in a high ponytail and she accessorised with a simple gold chain bracelet.
She posed up a storm as she jived to Christmas classic, Santa Baby and shared the video with her 1.8 million followers.
Ayushmann Khurrana's film An Action Hero released in theatres on December 2
Ayushmann Khurrana features in An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat
Malaika talked about it with Farah khan on 'Moving In With Malaika'
Kartik Aaryan was reportedly taken on-board to play the character of 'Raju'
The Grammy winner bragged about getting paid $1 million for a performance during Miami Art Basel
Harvey is one of Katie's five children