Khloe Kardashian shares message about relationship amid Tristan Thompson drama

Khloe Kardashian shared a message about her relationship on social media about her relationship amid the Tristan Thompson drama.

The Good American co-founder relationship ended a year ago after it was revealed her now ex-partner and baby daddy Tristan had fathered another woman's child.

But now she's taken to social media to share her relationship "advice of the day". Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old shared a quote which said: "Advice of the day: You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they don't already appreciate."

While the Good American co-founder failed to elaborate further on what inspired the message, it came almost a year to the day Tristan's cheating was made public.

Last December, Tristan's son Theo was born, with the basketball star being confirmed as his dad a month later, causing him to apologise to the Kardashian on social media for causing her "humiliation".

Khloe and Tristan first started dating in 2016 and Khloe had to publicly deal with several cheating scandals during their relationship.

Just days before they welcomed their first child True in 2018, photos came to light of the sports star allegedly kissing other females.

He was given a second chance by the reality TV star, but they split up under a year later after another cheating scandal.