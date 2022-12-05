Prince Harry makes new allegations against Palace in second trailer of 'Harry & Meghan'

Prince Harry has accused the Palace of "planting stories" about him and Meghan Markle in the latest trailer for their documentary.
It is the second trailer to be released by Netflix in the run up to "Harry & Meghan" release later this week on December 8th.
Meghan claims she realised she would ‘never be protected’ by the Royal Family. In it, Prince Harry adds: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘what on earth happened?’
“There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories," the Duke added.
As he speaks, images of Princess Diana as well as Meghan Markle being followed by paparazzi appear on the screen, there are also sound bites from various media commentators sharing opinions on Markle.
Harry says: “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” alluding to his own mother's tragic death.
The trailer ends with Prince Harry saying: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth”.
