Brad Pitt was not ‘comfortable’ with Emily Ratajkowski during their brief romance

Brad Pitt called it quits with Emily Ratajkowski after their brief romance because she could not match with him intellectually.



The Bullet Train star, 58, could not connect with the Victoria Secret model, 31, "intellectually" the way he can with his new flame Ines De Ramon, 30, an insider told Radar Online.

The source said that the age gap played a vital role in Pitt parting ways with Ratajkowski even though Ramon is the same age as the model but she is “on the same wavelength intellectually” with the actor.

"Emily was too social media dependent to warrant anything but a short-term romance," the insider spilled. "There must be a level of discretion for Brad to feel comfortable and he didn't in this case."

As for Pitt's romance with Ramon, the source said, "She's very in tune to all the emotions actors need to go through for a role which makes Brad comfortable to be around her because there's no need to explain himself."

"She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist," added the source. "There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."