Piers Morgan speaks out against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘ghastly exploitation’

Piers Morgan reportedly feels ‘traumatized’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exploitation.
This claim has been penned on Twitter, and comes just a few minutes after Netflix released the second trailer for their upcoming docuseries.
In it, Mr Morgan branded the couple “Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite” and called them out on using his voice to “flog their ghastly new series.”
He went on to write, “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation.”
