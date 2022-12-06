Watch: Prince Harry knew Firm 'would never protect' Meghan Markle: 'Its dirty'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally addressed the overwhelming pain surrounding Meghan Markle and the ‘war’ against her.



The admissions have been shared in the second installment of the docuseries trailer shared to Twitter.

A voice similar to that of Prince Harry began the admission by explaining, “Theres a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

A separate voice later added, “There was a war against Meghan Markle to suit other people’s agendas.”

Another voice also echoed similar sentiments in the trailer and claimed, “its [all] about hatred. Its about race.”

“It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

At this point Meghan Markle’s voice is also heard clearly, claiming, ‘I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.”

Prince Harry also showcased some of his emotions regarding the matter and claimed, “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”