Kate Winslet is all smiles after reuniting with 'Titanic' director James Cameron

Katie Winslet got together with Titanic director, James Cameron for Avatar: The Way Of Water photocall.

On Sunday, December 4, Kate Winslet reunited with Titanic director James Cameron after revealing that she was "traumatized" from filming the disaster-romance movie.

According to Daily Mail, Kate Winslet nevertheless decided to join hands with Cameron as she collaborated with him for the new sci-fi Avatar: The Way Of Water.

On the photocall's red carpet, Winslet stood next to Cameran and wrapped both arms around his arm as he gripped one hand with his own.

The 47-year-old actress, who reunited with Cameron, 25 years after playing Rose in the 1997 Titanic, donned a pair of black leather leggings and a white shirt, paired with an undone tie and black blazer on top.

On a previous occasion, James admitted that he was a bit surprised to see Kate work with him.

He also said, "We've both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers. She's very large and in charge on set. You'd swear she was producing the film!"



