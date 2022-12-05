Katie Homes enjoys an evening out with daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes gets cosy and walks out for a casual dinner with daughter Suri Cruise in New York.

On Monday, December 5, Katie Holmes was spotted with daughter Suri Cruise walking ahead of her for a low-key evening where they had tacos at a busy Mexican takeaway restaurant.

According to Daily Mail, Katie Holmes decided to keep her look casual for the informal event and chose an oversized fleece coat, paired with black loose trousers and sneakers, as she defended herself against the cold weather.

Suri, who is Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter from their marriage of six years, opted for a khaki padded jacket with a fluffy scarf and black joggers while she sipped on a Coca-Cola, cited from Daily Mail.

Katie, 43, kept her shades on as the mother-daughter duo walked back with the takeaway.

Katie's outing comes after she announced that she is coming back on stage after more than a decade. Deadline reported that she has signed up for an off-Broadway show The Wanderers.



