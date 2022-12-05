Prince Harry lambasted over claims he ‘begged’ King Charles for money

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were slammed by a royal expert over their alleged money woes

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were slammed by a royal expert over their money woes after a recent The Sun report suggested that the royal couple ‘begged’ King Charles for money following 2020’s Megxit.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, writing in her column for News AU, questioned what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had done with their own money generated from several deals that they inked upon their move to the US.

Listing the couple’s many money-making ventures in the US, Elser stated: “While no one knows the exact figure, estimates have put the total at upwards of $245 million… In short, when it came to their new life in the US, it was definitely a case of ‘for richer.’ So, again: Where has all the money gone?”

According to Elser, money was always the ‘forgotten’ reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family.

Noting the couple’s multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, as well as their expensive lifestyle involving flashy wardrobes and polo ponies, Elser wrote: “Oh sure, it’s the allegations of institutional racism and a cruel indifference to their mental health woes that get all the attention when it comes to the ‘why’ of Megxit.”

She added, “… A number of reports have also suggested that money might be the Pete Best, aka the forgotten Beatle, of this story.”