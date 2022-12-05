King Charles spotted in public for first time since Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix trailer release

King Charles was spotted for the first time in public since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix trailer was released last week.
The monarch, 74 attended a church service on Sunday on the Royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk with his friend, according to Daily Mail.
Prince William and Harry’s father was cheered by a member of the public shouting 'God Save the King' outside.
This was King Charles first public appearance after Netflix on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited trailer for a six-part docuseries in which Prince Harry and wife Meghan lift the lid on their lives in the royal family.
Omid Scobie, a close friend and biographer of the couple, tweeted that the series would be aired on December 8, adding it will share "the other side of their love story and the challenges they faced".
The announcement also coincides with Prince William´s first trip to the United States as Prince of Wales.
