Prince Harry’s cosy photo with ex-Chelsy Davy featured in Netflix docuseries

A photo of Prince Harry featured in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, has been revealed to originally feature his ex-Chelsy Davy.



As royal enthusiasts continued to watch and study the teaser ahead of the release of the complete series on Netflix later this month, some hawkeyed fans noticed one particular photo of Prince Harry that originally was taken with his former flame Chelsy.

According to Hello magazine, the photo in question was reportedly taken in September 2007 at the London Heathrow Airport, where a 22-year-old Prince Harry was present to receive his then-flame Chelsy, who he had been dating for years at that point after meeting in 2004.

While the picture used in the Netflix trailer just shows Prince Harry with his hand reaching out in a manner to stop paparazzi from taking his photos, the original photo also showed his other hand covering Chelsy in a protective manner.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix show is reportedly set to hit the streaming platform as early as December 8, 2022, just about a month before the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare.