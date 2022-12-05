Meghan Markle ‘imposed’ her ‘Hollywood narrative’ on Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been accused of imposing her ‘Hollywood narrative’ on her ‘compliant’ husband Prince Harry by an expert.

Royal author, Tom Bower lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for apparently going back on their calls for privacy when leaving the UK.

As the couple take fans inside their lives with Netflix’s upcoming docu-series, the Revenge author claimed that King Charles’ second-born is being led by his wife.

Writing for The Sun, the 38-year-old author explained: “Nurtured in Hollywood, she has imposed her 'narrative' on Harry. A compliant husband.”

He said that the couple “loudly claimed" that their move to leave the UK was to "protect their privacy".

However, the trailer of the series suggests that they have “never heard it told like this before”, added Tom.

“There’s even the shot of Meghan allegedly brushing away a tear at the Queen’s funeral. Cynics at the time surmised that the gesture, in fact, was a jobbing actress’s affectation,” he added.