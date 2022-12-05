Keanu Reeves details Ana de Armas’ character in ‘John Wick’ spinoff 'Ballerina'

Keanu Reeves details Ana de Armas’s character in ‘John Wick’ spinoff 'Ballerina'

Keanu Reeves made an appearance at Comic-Con Experience 2022 (CCXP) in Brazil on Saturday, December 3, 2022, via The Collider.

Much to fans excitement, the actor dished on some interesting details for the upcoming John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.

The actor took the stage during the John Wick panel to share a little more about what audiences can expect from him in Ballerina, saying "I got to be in it, so I'm in it for a few sequences. So that was nice. They're filming right now, and the script's great, the story's cool. Looking forward to it"

The fans seemed excited to hear the news that Reeves would be appearing in the spinoff. The actor further elaborated on what they can expect from the plot of the movie.

The story will revolve around Ana de Armas’ character who is seeking revenge.

"[she is a] woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who's looking for revenge,” explained the Matrix actor.

“Whoever killed her… someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so, it's her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn't really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something's going on.”

Ballerina is the first film in the John Wick franchise to feature a new assassin as the protagonist. Ana de Armas will play the main character in the movie, which is now in development.

While Ballerina is in production, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be releasing in theatres on March 24, 2023.