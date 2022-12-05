King Charles shares first post after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix trailer

King Charles has shared his first post on Twitter after Netflix unveiled a long-awaited trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series last week.



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared the statement on the microblogging site and pinned it on top.

Although, it is not directly related to Meghan and Harry’s Netflix show, the tweet is the first since the release of the trailer on Thursday.

The palace reveals in the Twitter post: “The King will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown during the Coronation Service at @Wabbey on 6 May 2023.

“Made for King Charles II in 1661, the Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for resizing work to begin ahead of the Coronation.”

The crown was commissioned from the Royal Goldsmith, Robert Vyner, in 1661.