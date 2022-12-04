Boman Irani feels thankful for the busy year he has had

Boman Irani recently discussed his busy year and expressed his gratitude for all the projects he received, according to Hindustan Times.



Boman Irani shared about his year and said that he has no regrets at all. Boman, who turned 63 yesterday, also shared about the people in his life that he is surrounded by people who love him and care for him.

Boman said, "I am thankful for all the projects that I got this year. Masoom was a big hype for me as an actor, followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar and of course Uunchai, the crowning glory.”

He further added, "I am surrounded by people who love and care for me. When I am with family, they plan some or the other surprise for me. There are people from across the globe, who I have never met and may not be able to do so in my life time, but they do really sweet things for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman Irani was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan.