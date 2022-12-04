Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya oozes charm in white outfits at their pre-wedding party

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are currently enjoying the pre-wedding events.

The PinkVilla shares memorable pictures and videos of the functions on social media for the fans.



Hansika looked extremely gorgeous in a white gown, while Sohael looks dapper in a white suit.

The actress and her beau are seen dancing to Hrithik and Katrina Kaif's hit song, Tu Meri from Bang Bang.

As soon the video was uploaded on social media, fans couldn't stop gushing over them. Now they can't wait to see Hansika's bridal look.