Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya oozes charm in white outfits at their pre-wedding party  

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are currently enjoying the pre-wedding events.
The PinkVilla shares memorable pictures and videos of the functions on social media for the fans.
Hansika looked extremely gorgeous in a white gown, while Sohael looks dapper in a white suit.
The actress and her beau are seen dancing to Hrithik and Katrina Kaif's hit song, Tu Meri from Bang Bang.
As soon the video was uploaded on social media, fans couldn't stop gushing over them. Now they can't wait to see Hansika's bridal look.
Jonnie Irwin told fans he had a terrible night's sleep after being left in agonising pain
Farah Khan will be seen in first episode of Moving In With Malaika
Boman Irani was last seen in Uunchai
EXO Sehun and Astro Cha Eunwoo look comfortable with each other at a fashion event after meeting Hollywood celebrities
Akshay Kumar attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah
John Wick looks animated after confirming he will star in the 'John Wick' spin-off with Ana de Armas