'The Witcher' star Joey Batey to appear in prequel series 'Blood Origin'

The Witcher prequel series, Blood Origin has released its first full trailer which revealed the original series' star Joey Batey also joining in.

Joey Batey, who has played in both seasons of The Witcher, was revealed to be appearing in its prequel series in the full trailer launch on December 3.

According to Variety, Batey will repeat the role of Jaskier in the four-part Blood Origin series.

The full cast of the upcoming series includes Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, and Huw Novelli.

Blood Origin, directed and executive produced by Declan De Barra, will make its debut on December 25, 2022.



