Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning ‘explosive’ royal breach: ‘Worse than imaginable’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming projects will reportedly be ‘worse than imaginable’.



This insight has been brought forward by an inside source close to The Mirror.

They began by highlighting the looming dangers of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming documentary.

He even went as far as to weigh in on the ‘crisis talks’ in play between Prince William and King Charles.

According to the insider, “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine.”

“I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”

This comes in reference to Prince Harry’s prior comments about the ‘reality behind the scenes’ as well as Meghan Markle’s emotional outburst.