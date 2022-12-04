 
Sunday December 04, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix ‘bullied’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle into releasing trailer?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were reportedly ‘bullied’ into releasing their Netflix docuseries trailer

By Web Desk
December 04, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been ‘bullied’ into releasing their trailer for the upcoming docuseries.

An unnamed source close made this admission, according to a report by author and journalist Alison Boshoff.

The insider claimed, “Netflix had to bully them into screening it this year — they wanted to hold back till next year. 'The problem was that they got nervous after the [Queen's] funeral about how it would all play out. I heard they also wanted to edit heaps out and it was like, 'nope'.”

Even a Netflix spokesperson refused to deny the presence of conflict and offered a clarification, stating, “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions and are excited to share Harry & Meghan, the series, with the world.”

“We continue to work together on a number of projects, including Heart Of Invictus.”