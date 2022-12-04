Kate Winslet claims parents feel ‘powerless’ over children’s social media use

Kate Winslet has called the government to take action over the impact of social media on children’s mental health.
The Titanic star, 47, insisted the social media firms to enforce age restrictions in a bid to protect children and youngsters from developing mental health issues.
Speaking to BBC, the Mare of Easttown actress said that many parents feel “utterly powerless” to help their children deal with the impact of social media.
“I really do struggle with social media,” Kate admitted. “I struggle with the impact it is clearly having on teenage mental health,” she added.
Kate, who played lead in Channel 4 film I am Ruth, further added, “I do wish that our government would crack down on it. I do wish that there would be certain platforms that were banned before a certain age. I wish that security checks would be much more rigorous.”
I am Ruth narrates the story of a single mother whose 17-year-old daughter struggles with her mental health, with problems worsened by social media.
Kate stars opposite her own daughter, Mia Threapleton, in I Am Ruth. The film is an instalment of the Bafta-nominated and female-led drama anthology series I Am, created by filmmaker Dominic Savage.
I Am Ruth airs on Channel 4 on December 8.
