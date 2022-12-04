William, Harry leave fans swooning with their joint Christmas Carol message

FileFootage

Prince William and Prince Harry left fans awestruck with their joint letter on the occasion of the Christmas Carol Concert.



Diana’s sons came together to express their feelings on the occasion as they wrote: “We believe everyone here tonight will agree that what Claire and Alex have achieved since 2009 is nothing short of extraordinary.

“As you gather under this roof tonight, the charity is supporting 51 nurseries, primary and secondary schools in rural Uganda, where 1,700 projects have been completed and over 35,000 children, each year, are benefitting by receiving education they wouldn't have otherwise had."

"For those of us who knew Henners, we will always miss his mischievous charm and hilarious sense of humor," they continued, referencing his nickname at school,” they added.

"Henry's legacy will live on through the incredible achievements of what his mum and dad have accomplished over the years."