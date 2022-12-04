Keke Palmer reveals she’s expecting first baby with boyfriend during ‘SNL’ debut

Keke Palmer confirmed she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

The Nope actress, 29, shared, "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" ripping open a long gray jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on the Studio 8H stage.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Palmer further added, "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

Palmer has kept details of her relationship with Jackson under wraps. When appearing on The Tamron Hall Show last November, she opened up about becoming "Instagram official" with Jackson, though the photos with her boyfriend are no longer on her page.