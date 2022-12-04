New evidence of Meghan Markle's podcast failure surfaces

A look at the YouTube channel of Meghan Markle's Archetypes Spotify podcast suggests that she has failed to impress people.
The Duchess of Sussex invited the likes of Mariah Carey and Serna Williams on her podcast but managed to get less than 1000 subscribers on the YouTube channel Archetypes.
As many as 12 videos have been posted on the video-sharing app since the YouTube channel was launched earlier this year.
Meghan and Harry are currently preparing to release their Netflix documentary for which a trailer was launched a few days ago.
