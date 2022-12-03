Cardi B puts on a glamorous display as she steps out with husband Offset

Cardi B and her husband Offset turned heads as they stepped out after his performance at Miami nightclub Vendôme during Art Basel weekend.

The singer, 30, put on a glamorous in a tight red velvet minidress while her partner, also 30, opted for a grey sweater and jeans on Friday night.

It comes after a 33-year-old man was arrested for murder after Offset's Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot dead.

The Press songstress added inches to her enviable physique with a pair of glittery pink lace-up heels while sporting a pair of incredibly long mint green fingernails.

Offset placed a tender hand on his wife's waist as they maneuvered their way through the crowds.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Patrick Clark, 33, was arrested by Houston Police on Friday and charged over the rapper's murder on November 1 at a private party outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas.

Takeoff, 28, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot in the head and torso according to a coroner's report. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of the morning.