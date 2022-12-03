Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' off to a disappointing start at the box office

An Action Hero, a recently released movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, reportedly made INR 1.5 crore on its first day of theatrical distribution, according to a report from IndiaToday.



As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 1.5 crore on its first day in theatres. The opening numbers of the film are less than the last 3 releases of Ayushmann at the box office.

Though the numbers of the film are disappointing, the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the positive reviews coming out of the thriller. However, the constant growth at the box office of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya might hinder An Action Hero's business.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer.