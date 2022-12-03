Radhika Madan hopes to see change through her film Sanaa

Radhika Madan is an actress who made her space in the industry through experimentation. She has done different genres of the films and she has won audience through her performances. She was last seen in Shiddat alongside Sunny Kaushal.
Her upcoming film Sanaa has been screened at multiple film festivals. She want her film to spark conversations about women breaking free of patriarchal misogynist societal norms.
Talking about her film, she said, “The response at the fest was really overwhelming. A lot of tears, a lot of hugs and a lot of appreciation. We also realized that the emotion that we’re trying to tackle is universal. It doesn’t matter from which part of the world you are, you will connect to the film on some level and we could see that at the screening and it’s been really special.”
Continuing, she said, “Representation of a headstrong and ambitious woman like this is important but for me, it is the true representation, not the caricature representation of a headstrong and ambitious woman. It is important to show its humanness, of what goes behind that image. That is what we’ve tried to show in Sanaa.”
Prince Harry sparks ‘swift and robust’ reactions among Prince William, King Charles
Prince William and Kate Middleton recently kicked off their US tour with the much-acclaimed Earthshot Prize
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are being blasted for ‘creating heaps of distress’ for the Royal Family
Bangor’s City Status was granted as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Queen put in new light amid new book release
'RRR' also made it to Rolling Stone’s list titled '22 Best Movie of 2022'