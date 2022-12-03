Prince William, King Charles in damage control: ‘Prince Harry crisis is looming’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s docuseries has sparked major damage control and crisis talks among William and King Charles for a ‘swift and robust’ reaction.



This claim has been made by an unnamed source close to The Mirror.

According to the sources’ findings, “There is a completely united front from the King and his family concerning the numerous attempts to privately make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sadly have once again resulted in the other side wishing to air their repeated grievances to the world.”



“If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust.”

The source also agreed that the decision to release the entire trailer in the first place was a ‘deliberate’ bid to detract from Earthshot.

Reportedly, “This trip was to pay tribute to the people of Boston for their generous hospitality and celebrate them alongside the Earthshot Prize finalists for making such great strides in the race against climate change.”

“Arguably next week some attentions may have a different focus.”

This comes just a day after other commentators and experts branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the new Kardashians of Hollywood since “they want all the attention they can possibly get.”