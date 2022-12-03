SS Rajamouli honoured at New York Film Critics Circle, receives admiration from Jr NTR

RRR actor Jr NTR congratulates director SS Rajamouli for wining the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle.
Taking it to his twitter account, NTR wrote: “Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along.”
Rajamoli’s directorial RRR turned out to be a massive hit not only nationally but internationally as well. It is recognized as one of the best films of India.
The film has also become India’s official entry to the Oscars. Currently, SS is actively carrying out campaigns for RRR in order to take it to the nominations of the Academy Awards.
Meanwhile, the Bahubali director is all set to start working on an adventure drama project with Mahesh Babu which is going to be release in 2023. Actor Jr NTR, on the other hand, is prepping up to work on a film with Koratala Siva. He also has a film coming up with KGF’s Prashnath Neel, reports IndiaToday.
