Karachi's weather outlook for next 24 hours

Representational image shows a man wrapped in shawl cycles on a road in Pakistan in cold weather. — AFP/File

As the weather gets colder with every passing day, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued the weather outlook for Karachi for the next 24 hours, with a forecast of cold and clear weather during the next three days.



As per the outlook, the weather in Karachi will remain clear during the day and cold at night during the next three days. The Met department stated that the mercury could drop as low as 12 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours, while the highest temperature could be recorded at 29-31°C.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14.5°C during the last 24 hours, while the humidity level in the atmosphere was recorded at 80%.

Moreover, fog is likely to appear in the morning in upper Sindh and most parts of the province.

Mainly cold and dry weather in country

As per PMD's weather outlook for the rest of the country, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain and snow over the mountains is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and central Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

Lowest temperatures in major cities this morning

Islamabad: 7°C

Murree: 5°C

Gilgit: 5°C

Lahore: 12°C

Karachi: 18°C

Peshawar: 9°C

Quetta: 0°C

Muzaffarabad: 6°C

Commuters asked to avoid travelling during smog

Meanwhile, Punjab's commuters have been advised to avoid travelling during smog hours, especially when the visibility level is zero on National Highways & Motorways.

The Punjab emergency services secretary has appealed to the public never to park a tractor-trolley or any vehicle on the road and requested to call on the Rescue 1122 helpline immediately in case of such illegal parking which can be dangerous for human life. He advised people must use fog lights and proper indicators for life safety during unavoidable circumstances.

While chairing a meeting of Rescue officers in Provincial Monitoring Cell, Secretary Punjab Emergency Service was briefed by the PMC about fogy season prevailing in most of the cities of Punjab.