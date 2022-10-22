Weather forecast for Pak vs India T20 World Cup clash

MELBOURNE: With all eyes on Sunday’s blockbuster Pakistan vs India clash, teams and management are worried about the weather conditions in Melbourne as it is likely to affect the game.
According to reports, the rain forecast has changed. It was learnt that chances of rain from 7pm to 10pm have declined to 50%.
However, there is a 30% chance of rain from 10am to 7pm and a 70% chance at 11pm.
Earlier, there was a forecast of 90% rain on Sunday but the people in Melbourne say that the weather in the city is unexpected and can change within minutes.
Skippers of both Pakistan and India teams — Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma — also praying to play a complete 40-over contest.
The neighbours meet on Sunday at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.
