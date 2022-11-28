Cold, dry weather predicted for most districts

PESHAWAR: The regional meteorological center on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and cold weather for upper parts of the province for the next 24 hours.
It also predicted fog in isolated places in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and DI Khan districts as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.
MINGORA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday said that time had proved the...
SWABI: In a video documentary competition, the Medical Teaching Institute Bacha Khan Medical Complex secured the...
MINGORA: The four -day Jashn-e-Swat Festival concluded here at Fizzaghat area here on Sunday. The festival was...
2 FIRs lodged against Swati in KhairpurBy Imtiaz HussainSUKKUR: Two FIRs were registered against PTI Senator Azam...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of an injury to a citizen due to a kite...
KARACHI: At a time when a political crisis is raging on in Pakistan, political discussions or references seem...
Comments