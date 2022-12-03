Prince Harry at ‘point of no return’: ‘Inflicting too much pain’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s decision to let the Netflix docuseries trailer, as is, has been called out.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Daily Express.

They started by saying, “The King is a father who loves his son and like any parent is frustrated and worried that his two children have such a difficult relationship.”



“He is determined not to cut Harry off and believes there may still be a way back for the Sussexes.”

“The Royal Family is dreading this [Netflix] documentary but hope that once Harry and Meghan have said their piece, they can draw a line under it and move on.”

Before concluding they also added, “It is a very distressing time all round. We certainly hope grievances can be resolved and who knows where that might leave us?”