Kim Kardashian pal responds to Kanye West 'hateful' cheating allegation

Kim Kardashian did not have an extra marital affair with NBA Chris Paul, says insider after Kanye West's allegations.

A source close to Kim is slamming rumours stirred by Ye in an alleged attempt to defame the mother-of-four.

“This is not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” an insider tells Page Six.

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the source continues.

They then accuse of Ye for attempting to “abuse and slut-shame” his ex-wife.

“She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children,” the insider adds.