King Charles reaction to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix trailer revealed

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly concerned and set to hold crisis talks over the trailer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docu-series.



According to Daily Mail, King Charles and the Prince of Wales will hold crisis talks over the Sussexes Netflix show once the future king and Kate Middleton return to UK from Boston.

Kate and William will return to UK on Saturday after Earthshot award ceremony.

According to the Mirror, King Charles and heir to throne Prince William will hold crisis talks to respond to any allegations of racism or ill treatment of the California-based royal couple in their Netflix series.

The Mirror cited the royal sources as saying Charles and William will put on a united front after bracing themselves for a series of bombshells by Meghan Markle and Harry when the first half of their six-part documentary is broadcast next Thursday.

The source told the publication, “If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust.”