'This is a crime': Fans slams Lindsay Lohan for controversial Pepsi recipe ad

Fans of Lindsay Lohan are furious over the actor's new Pepsi commercial ad where she promoted the controversial beverage recipe, as per Newsweek.

Pilk is the combination of Pepsi and milk, with Pepsi Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan explaining the idea behind the campaign.

"Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans," he said in a statement. "With the rise of the 'dirty soda' trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays."

The Mean Girls took to her Twitter handle to share the commercial, "Feeling nice...or naughty?" "@Pepsi, let's make #PilkandCookies happen #PepsiPartner."

However, the actor's fans were not all welcoming of her promotion of a questionable combination.

"Y'all want me to puke," one person wrote.

"This is a crime," someone else said, while a third added, "Oh no, what have we done."

A fourth chimed in, "Lindsay, I love you, but this is a NO from me."