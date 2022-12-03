Kate Middleton follows in footsteps of King Charles at Harvard University

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton followed in footsteps of his father-in-law King Charles as she visited Harvard University research centre.
Kate Middleton signed the guest book and echoed that of King Charles' visit to Harvard in 1986 - 36 years after the then Prince signed his name.
According to Express UK, during her visit to the Center on the Developing Child, Kate signed a historic visitors book which hosts the 1986 signature of King Charles.
The report further says when the coincidence was pointed out to Kate Middleton, the Princess remarked: “Amazing!.”
Later, Kate Middleton also shared her stunning photo from her visit to Harvard and tweeted, “Advances in science are at the heart of The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard. Great to see how international collaboration with @earlychildhood is facilitating the sharing of best practice on the early years across the Atlantic.”
