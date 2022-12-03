Why video of Biden waiting for Prince William could anger Americans?

The video of US President Joe Biden meeting UK's Prince William could anger some Americans as it shows the most powerful man on earth waiting for the Prince of Wales in freezing cold.



While the video was used by some to show William was more popular than his younger brother Prince Harry, the British tabloids made it look like the Prince of Wales holds more significance than the US president.

The video had the potential to trigger supporters of the former US president Donald Trump.

UK's Daily Express reported that President Joe Biden had forced to wait for Prince William in icy temperatures in Boston ahead of the highly-anticipated meeting.

It wrote, "The 80-year-old Biden looked frail as he waited for William to turn up. As William arrived, the Prince of Wales could be heard saying 'Hello Mr President' before the two warmly embraced."

The report said President Biden was understood to be keen to meet William during his trip to Boston.

The meeting was arranged after a chance last-minute diary change for President Biden meant he was in Boston for a political fundraiser.



