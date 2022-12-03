Nick Cannon gets hospitalized for Pneumonia asks fans to 'Don't trip'

Nick Cannon has shared health update from his hospital bed as he is suffering from Pneumonia.

The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical facilitation after getting affected with pneumonia.

He turned to Instagram on December 2, 2022, "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he continued "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."

Nick let fans know there's no need to send "well wishes or prayers," as "it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

"Don't trip", the 42-year-old advised fans, noting he only needs "some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever."

Nick went on to share that he got sick just a day after performing in New York for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live.

Nick's Instagram

"Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room," he wrote in his post. "Life is definitely a rollercoaster!"