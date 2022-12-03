Meghan Markle was ‘very keen’ to show ‘secret-sharing’ bond with Queen

Meghan Markle might be hitting out at the royal family but the Duchess showed visible signs of a ‘secret-sharing’ relationship with the Queen during their royal appearance.
Speaking to Express, body language expert Judi James said: “It is hard to find any pose that has [Prince] William and Meghan displaying even that polite warmth” with Prince William.
The Prince of Wales “beckoned her over to join them at the start of the walkabout after the death of the queen.”
She added: “The late queen did leave a greater legacy in terms of some more heart-warming body language poses with Meghan.”
“Meghan was clearly very keen to define an almost grandmother-granddaughter relationship, sitting next to her on their small trip together looking attentive and affectionate,” Judi continued.
“Meghan’s eye attention, her eye-wrinkled smiles, and her trait of giggling behind her hand suggested a collusive and even secret-sharing relationship,” she added.
The singer shared adorable images taken in a photo booth with Brooke Sansone for his 31st birthday
BTS' RM first-ever solo album 'Indigo' was released on December 2, 2022
The Backstreet Boys were due to perform at London’s O2 Arena the next day when the news broke.
Why video of Biden waiting for Prince William could anger Americans?
Earthshot Prize ceremony: Kate Middleton's necklace more expensive than Meghan and Harry's mansion
Meghan Markle takes action against her employee?