Charlie Puth confirms romance with longtime friend Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth is happy to announce that he's not a 'loser' as he didn't lose her.

The That’s Hilarious crooner took to Instagram and shared some adorable images taken in a photo booth with Brooke Sansone for his 31st birthday on Friday, December 2, 2022, via People.

Sansone is a family friend who fans have believed to be his new girlfriend for months.

The singer captioned his IG post, playing on the words of his song Loser, “[musical notes emoji] “Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser… ‘cause I didn't lose her!!! [musical notes emoji] (Happy birthday to me).”

Sansone commented on the post, "it's national charlie day" and shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing simply, "birthday boy [heart emoji] @charlieputh."



In October, during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Puth revealed that he has a special someone in his life.

“I'm with somebody.” Stern probed the singer a little more and asked whether he was in love. To this, Puth said he “definitely” is and he thinks this relationship is “it” for him.

“[She's] someone that I grew up with,” he told the host, noting that it's “nice” to have someone he's known for a “long time” by his side, considering the craziness of his career. “She's always been very, very nice to me,” Puth continued. “I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well.”

In July 2022, Sansone shared photos of her and Puth's families spending time together on “the cape” on Instagram. In one photo, she and Puth are standing next to each other and smiling as other family members stand on both sides of them.

Her father, Paul Sansone Jr., has also confirmed that the two families go way back. In a 2014 tweet, he wrote, "My friends son, Charlie Puth on the red carpet at the Grammy's. Very cool stuff and a great kid."