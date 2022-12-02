BTS RM's solo album 'Indigo' sales set a new high record: Find out

Kim Nam-joon aka RM made incredible sales history with their new album Indigo.



On December 02, Alkpop reported that the k-pop RM's new album Indigo sales surpassed over five hundred thousand copies on the first day of its release.

RM has become the fourth-ever Korean male solo act to sell more than 500,000 copies on the first day of release, after EXO's Baekhyun, Lim Young Woong, and his bandmate Jin.



Big Hit Music confirmed the news recently and said that the album will be based on reflecting the diary of RM’s life experiences.

Earlier, the South Korean rapper shared on social media that he has been prepping for the solo album since 2019.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music released an official statement regarding the release, “We are excited to announce that RM, the leader of BTS, is preparing to release his first official solo album."

Further, the agency added, "RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two Mixtapes. Through Indigo, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases a wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists. Pre-orders: 11 AM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (KST) Thank you.”