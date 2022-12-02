Ranveer Singh to be a part of ‘Golmaal 5’, confirms Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is also collaborating with Ajay Devgn once again for 'Singham Again'

Rohit Shetty just confirmed that actor Ranveer Singh will joining the Golmaal franchise in the next sequel.

At the trailer launch, Singh welcomed everyone and regarded the film as part of Rohit’s comedy universe. The Singham director immediately cut him off and said: “Bohot smart aadmi hai yeh, ab Golmaal me aayega yeh.”

Towards the end of the Cirkus trailer, the main characters of Golmaal could be seen which is giveaway that Ranveer’s character in Cirkus will relate to Golmaal. Now, let’s see how director Shetty connects them together into a comedy-verse.

During the launch event, the Ram-Leela actor also confirmed Simmba 2, said that the film will also be coming out for the audience soon.

The Golmaal director also praised Ranveer at the event for his constant energy and dedication.

Cirkus trailer shows that Rohit Shetty will be taking his audience back to the 60s era. Actor Ranveer Singh can be seen playing a double role in the film, reports IndiaToday.