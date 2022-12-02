'Cirkus' trailer shows Deepika Padukone’s special appearance with Ranveer Singh

'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on December 23.

Ranveer Singh's Cirkus reveals Deepika Padukone's special appearance in a song.

Previously, rumours were circulating on social media about Deepika’s cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film and now that has been confirmed.

Both Singh and Padukone can be seen dancing their hearts out to the song ‘Current Laga Re’ at the end of the trailer.

She carried a traditional ethnic look in the song as she donned down a bright pink outfit. Her entry in the trailer was outstanding as she winked before beginning her dance. Her wink melted her fans and left them in awe.

Take a look at the trailer:

The Ram Leela actress was earlier spotted at the airport where paparazzi asked her about the Cirkus trailer. Deepika just winked in response.



The fans are now thinking that the reply was a hint. One of the fans wrote: “The wink was a hint.” Meanwhile another fan wrote: “Omgggg DP is in it!!! I’m so happy.”

Cirkus features: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Pooja Hedge, Siddhartha Jadhav. The film is all set to release on December 23, reports PinkVilla.