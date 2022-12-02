David Beckham gains praise from Mariah Carey for singing 'All I Want For Christmas'

Mariah Carey becomes amused with David Beckham singing her Christmas hit 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey gave a big nod to David Beckham furtively singing her Christmas classic, All I Want for Christmas.

On December 1, Victoria Beckham secretly filmed her husband and famous soccer player, David Beckham, singing the holiday hit All I Want For Christmas in the couple's London kitchen.

According to People, the stealthily shot clip gained the attention of Mariah Carey, who then commented on Victoria Beckham's Instagram, under the clip, "My new fave rendition love you guys!" (with one laughing emoji, two Christmas tree emojis, and two red heart emojis).

From the video, it can be observed that David was unaware of being shot as he was humming along to the tune while casually sipping his coffee and checking his phone.

David, 47, became aware of the camera when he struggled to hit a high note, after which the Spice Girls' alum said, "You were struggling with the high note weren't you?!"

"Like you do?" David replied jokingly. The soccer player then smiled and produced a high-pitched "you" in time with the famous chorus lyric.







